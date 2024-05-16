Brain teaser: Can you unlock the secret numerical values of these shapes? You have 5 minutes

Are you ready for a unique challenge that will test your problem-solving skills and leave you with a satisfying sense of accomplishment? This puzzle, a fine addition to the world of brain teasers, dares you to uncover the numerical values of various shapes. It's not just about the numbers, it's about the journey of discovery. Brain teaser: What do you think are the correct numerical values of these shapes? (Reddit/@kontrolled_khaos)

“I got a variety puzzle book but I've never seen this type of puzzle and it has me stumped. I've looked in the back of the book at the answer and I can understand the answer, but I can't figure out how I'd even start solving this. Where would you start? What would your process of solving this be?” a Reddit user wrote.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The post also has two photos. One of the pictures shows the total of different shapes. The other image has a question that reads, “Symbols of value:

Each shape represents a positive whole number. The sum total of the shapes in each row/column is displayed at the end of each row/column. Use this knowledge to deduce the numerical value of each shape”.

Let’s see how quickly you can solve the puzzle:

The post was shared some four days ago. Since then, the share has accumulated over 350 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. The post has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this brain teaser?

“Column 3 has 2star + 2triangle = 20, so star + triangle = 10. Row 3 is then 10 + 2 triangle = 12, so triangle must be 1, and star is 9. Row 4 is 2 circles + 10, so circle is (26-10)/2 = 8. Column 1 is 2(8) + 9 + square = 28, so the square must be 3,” posted a Reddit user.

“A lot easier than my initial gut response of ‘ooh! This is a system of simultaneous equations!’ and doing a metric to of algebra. That said, I absolutely got the correct answer for the star, and would have gotten the rest once I devoted some more time to it,” added another.

“There have been a few ‘cryptosum’ puzzles on this sub in the past couple weeks. What I've learned from those is that the easiest place to start is look to see if you have two groups that are one shape different and have a difference of 8. This will tell you which is 1 and which is 9. In this case, column 3 and row 3 fit this criteria. Therefore the star must be 9 and the triangle must be 1. Then you can solve for circle in column 4, and square is solved for at that point as well,” expressed a third.

“That was quite fun actually working out, took about less than 10 minutes but was still enjoyable to figure out,” joined a fourth.

“Star=9, Triangle=1, Circle=8, Square=3,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Did you manage to solve it within five minutes?