Brain teaser: If you crack this brain-twisting puzzle, you’re a certified maths wizard

For many of us, maths was the dreaded subject that haunted our school days. Complex equations and endless formulas left most of us scratching our heads. But when it comes to maths-based brain teasers, the tables turn. These puzzles, with their intriguing twists and turns, have a way of captivating our curiosity. If you're a fan of such challenges, we’ve got a delightful treat for you! A brain teaser on X challenges users' maths skills with a tricky IQ puzzle. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

The puzzle

A brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Brainy Bits Hub has recently captured the imagination of puzzle enthusiasts. The intriguing question posed is as follows:

"IQ TEST: 1 + 5 = 6, 2 + 6 = 14, 3 + 7 = 24, 5 + 11 = ?"

Take a look here at the brain teaser:

The simple yet perplexing riddle has left users furiously brainstorming solutions. Can you crack the code and figure out the answer?

Puzzles that make you think

This isn’t the first time social media has been captivated by such riddles. Earlier, another puzzle sparked widespread debate:

“There were 4 apples. You take away 3. How many do you have?”

The seemingly straightforward question baffled many, with users offering wildly different answers.

Another riddle from Brainy Bits Hub had people pondering deeply:

“What comes once in a century, twice in a lifetime, and never in a thousand years?”

These puzzles are more than just games—they’re a chance to flex your mental muscles and show off your problem-solving prowess.

Are you the champion of brain teasers?

If you managed to solve all these riddles, congratulations—you’re officially a brain teaser champion! For those still scratching their heads, don’t worry; the joy of these puzzles lies in the journey, not just the answer.

So, whether you’re a maths enthusiast or someone who once feared the subject, brain teasers offer a refreshing way to engage your mind. Share your answers and challenge your friends—you might just uncover a hidden genius!