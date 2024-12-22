Brain teaser: If you solve this mind-boggling riddle, the title of maths genius is yours

Maths is a subject that often sparks mixed emotions. While some excel in its logic and problem-solving, many of us still don’t count it as a favourite. However, when it comes to brain teasers—a fun blend of logic and creativity—maths suddenly becomes something most people enjoy. If you’re a fan of these kinds of puzzles, we have a fresh challenge that might just be your next obsession. A brain teaser on X challenged users with a tricky mathematical pattern.(X/@brain_teaser_1)

The puzzle

A brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Pro Brain Teaser has left many scratching their heads. It goes like this:

“5 × 5 = 11, 6 × 6 = 14, 7 × 7 = 17, 8 × 8 = 20, 10 × 10 = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

This intriguing sequence has sparked numerous debates online as users attempt to crack the logic behind it. The puzzle has gone viral, with many sharing their solutions and interpretations, proving that maths, when presented creatively, can be surprisingly engaging.

A throwback to a previous internet riddle

This isn’t the first time a clever brain teaser has grabbed attention. Another riddle, shared earlier by the account Brainy Bits Hub, also captured significant attention on X. It read:

“What comes once in a century, twice in a lifetime, and never in a thousand years?”

The simplicity yet depth of such riddles often draws people in, challenging them to think outside the box. These puzzles not only entertain but also stimulate critical thinking, making them an irresistible challenge for many.

Why brain teasers dominate social media

Brain teasers are a hit on platforms like X for a reason—they’re short, thought-provoking, and perfect for sharing. They appeal to a wide audience, from casual puzzle enthusiasts to serious problem-solvers. The sense of accomplishment after solving one, coupled with the opportunity to debate and discuss answers with others, makes them an engaging form of entertainment in the digital age.

So, if you think you’re smart enough to solve these riddles, take a crack at them. Who knows? You might just stumble upon the answer that everyone’s looking for!