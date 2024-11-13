Menu Explore
Brain teaser: If you solve this puzzle in 30 seconds, you are a true maths champion

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 13, 2024 09:30 PM IST

While this brain teaser may appear to be a simple series of equations, the solution lies in figuring out the relationship between the numbers.

Maths brain teasers are a great way to boost your cognitive thinking and exercise your brain muscles. Solving puzzles regularly can help increase your creative thinking and even boost your memory. This brain teaser will surely leave you guessing for the right answer as it's not as simple as it seems.

This brain teaser was posted on X and has left many social media users puzzled(X/@brain_teaser_1 )
Today's brain teaser was posted by @brain_teaser_1 on X and has left many social media users puzzled. The IQ test proposes a series of maths equations which have to be solved to answer the last equation.

The brain teaser reads," IQ test: 8+8= 56, 6+6=30, 4+4=12, So 2+2=?"

Take a look at the puzzle here:

While it may appear to be a simple series of equations, the solution lies in figuring out the relationship between the numbers. Here's a hint from us: Try to use a different arithmetic operation to see if the equation makes sense.

If you are able to find the answer, you are a true maths champion who knows their way around brain teasers.

A maths puzzle for all

If you liked that brain teaser, it's time to test your mental skills again as we bring this popular puzzle which has left many users scratching their heads after it was shared on social media. The puzzle was posted on X by @Brainy_Bits_Hub with a simple question.

The maths based puzzle simply asks "If 9+3=3, 15+5=3, 27+3=9 then 62+2=?"

Your task is to solve for "?" after figuring out the relationship between the numbers. While they may appear to be simple equations, the answer to this riddle can only be deciphered if you study the operations used in the equation.

The two puzzles can be solved only if you figure out the mathematical relationship between the numbers presented to you. So, do you think you are a true puzzle master who knows how brain teasers work.

