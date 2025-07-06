Brain teaser: Only the most observant can find the odd one out in this picture. Can you?

Brain teasers are fun little puzzles that make your brain work harder. They are usually short, simple-looking questions or images that trick your mind. They test how fast you can think, how sharp your eyes are, and how well you spot tiny details. Some are easy, but many are harder than they seem. If you’re good at spotting tiny differences, this puzzle is for you.(Screengrab X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

Here’s a brain teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @Brainy_Bits_Hub, which challenges you to spot the odd one out.

At first glance, the image shows a pattern of umbrellas- all looking the same. But one of them is not quite like the others. It could be a different colour, shape, or have a small detail that’s off.

These puzzles may look easy, but they’re made to trick your eyes and test how sharp your brain is. Brain teasers like this are fun, but they also help improve focus and attention to detail.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Are you ready? Set a timer for 20 seconds and take a good look. Can you find the umbrella that doesn’t match the rest?

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

The umbrella puzzle quickly caught people’s attention. Many users said they couldn't spot the difference right away. Others proudly found it in under 10 seconds.

One of the users, @wangubaagu, commented, “4. Green isn't third from above.”

A second user, @MarkWil21604087, commented, “Gosh, you got me on this one. I am not very good with these, and I don’t spend enough time looking at them.”

Another user, @yoko_WildChild, commented, “4 the reverse of blue and green.”

Spotting the odd umbrella may seem easy, but it’s trickier than it looks. If you found it, give yourself a pat on the back- you've got a sharp eye and great focus.