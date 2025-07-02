Brain teaser: This colourful puzzle hides a mistake in plain sight. Can you spot it?

The internet has always had a soft spot for brain teasers—those curious puzzles that require a keen eye, sharp logic, and sometimes a bit of lateral thinking. Whether it’s a tricky riddle, a perplexing image, or a mathematical mystery, brain teasers routinely go viral for one simple reason: they challenge our assumptions. A Facebook brain teaser misled viewers into analysing numbers, while the true error lay in the misspelt instruction at the top. (Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Can you find the word ‘tennis’ under 20 seconds?)

One such teaser has recently caught the attention of puzzle lovers online. Shared on Facebook by a user named Arshdeep Soni, this visual puzzle is simple at first glance but packs a clever twist.

The teaser that tricks your perception

The image contains a instruction: "Find the mitsake." Below this line is a visually engaging display of the numbers 1 through 9, each in a different bright colour. For most viewers, the instinct is to dive into analysing the numbers. Is there a duplicate digit? Are the colours mismatched? Is a number missing?

But the real solution lies not in the numbers at all. The word “mistake” in the sentence is purposely misspelled as “mitsake”. That’s the entire trick—directing the viewer’s attention elsewhere while hiding the answer in plain sight.

Check out the puzzle here:

It’s a classic example of how our brains can be so busy trying to spot something complex that we overlook the most obvious error.

(Also read: Brain teaser: You’ll earn the title of puzzle master if you crack this mind-boggling riddle)

The internet’s obsession with mind games

The puzzle is the latest in a long line of viral brain teasers that spark debates and discussions across social media. Many users admitted in the comments that they spent minutes scrutinising the numbers before spotting the typo. “It took me way longer than I’d like to admit,” one comment read. Another joked, “I guess I failed the test.”

These mind games tap into the human love for a challenge and the satisfaction of a eureka moment. And, as this teaser proves, sometimes the trickiest puzzles are the ones hidden in the simplest places.