Brain teaser: Only the sharpest minds can solve this picnic riddle. Are you up for the challenge?

Brain teasers are puzzles that make you think outside the box. They are designed to challenge your logic, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Solving brain teasers can be both fun and rewarding, as they give your mind a much-needed workout and enhance your critical thinking. Do you think you can crack this tricky puzzle?(Screengrab Instagram/@br4inteaserhub)

Recently, a brain teaser posted on Instagram by @br4inteaserhub has grabbed the internet's attention. The brain teaser challenges you to think critically and solve a puzzle that seems simple but is trickier than it appears.

This tricky puzzle will test your logic, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills. Do you think you can crack this?

What is the brain teaser about?

The brain teaser is all about paying attention to family relationships and thinking carefully about the details. It starts with a couple who has five sons. Each son has seven sisters, and each sister has three babies. The challenge is to figure out how many people went for the picnic in total.

It may seem simple at first, but the trick lies in understanding the connections and counting correctly.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

Instagram users are trying to solve this brain teaser in the comment section, and everyone seems to have a different answer.

Some think they’ve figured it out, while others are still scratching their heads. It’s a fun challenge that’s got everyone guessing.

One user wrote “2 lol. Just the couple went for the picnic”. A second user commented, “Well the wrong answer is 2+5+7+21 but the correct answer is just 2 (two)”.

Were you able to solve it? If yes, then you are a true mastermind.