Brain teaser: Can you solve this tricky puzzle about months of the year in just 30 seconds?

Brain teasers are puzzles designed to challenge your mind and test your critical thinking skills. They often involve pattern recognition and logical reasoning. Brain teasers can be a fun and engaging way to sharpen your brain and stimulate problem-solving abilities. Can you crack this tricky puzzle in just 30 seconds?(Screengrab Reddit/@r/brainteasers)

While some brain teasers may appear simple, cracking the code requires a keen eye and some creativity.

Recently, a brain teaser posted on Reddit by @r/brainteasers has taken the internet by storm.

What is the brain teaser about?

The brain teaser presents a series of numbers linked to the months of the year. Each month has a number next to it, such as January = 175, February = 286, March = 352, and so on. The puzzle challenges you to find a pattern or rule that connects the numbers to the months. The goal is to figure out what number fits for November.

It's a tricky puzzle that requires careful thought and attention to detail, as you'll need to find the relationship between the months and the numbers provided.

This brain teaser was posted with the caption, “Saw this on Facebook, but I can’t figure it out. The first two digits make sense, but the third throws me for a loop”.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Reddit users are actively trying to solve this brain teaser by commenting on the post. Do you think you can crack it?

One of the users trying to solve the brain teaser commented, “The first number of each month is in ascending order not sure about the other number, which is why November starts with 11 and January starts with 1”.

Another user Namdu1 commented, “1st (and 2nd) digit is the month number. Next digit is the length of the word Last digit is the location of the last vowel”.

Were you able to solve it? If yes, then you are a true puzzle master.