Brain teaser: Only those with eagle eyes can spot the hidden number in this optical illusion

Optical illusions are incredible brain teasers that can help stimulate cognitive processes and also improve your problem-solving skills. They might seem deceptive at first but recognising hidden patterns and numbers in an illusion can be a fun way to get your brain going. Can you spot the hidden number in this picture?(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

Optical illusions challenge your perception while also encouraging focus and improving your creative thinking. One such optical illusion was shared on social media and has gained a lot of attention.

Shared by Brainy Bits Hub, the brain teaser asks you to spot a number hidden behind a black and white pattern. “What Number Do You See,” the puzzle asks.

Take a look at the post here:

Were you able to see the hidden number behind the pattern in 10 seconds? Here's a tip to help you out: Look at the image from different angles and distances. The number might become more clear.

Benefits of optical illusions

Optical illusions can even help improve your health. They boost visual-spatial reasoning, improve attention to detail, and engage the brain in active problem-solving.

Perfect for people of all ages, they can even be used as team-building activities, or just a fun mental workout!

Another optical illusion

If you like that brain teaser, here's another one for you to try. This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the account @br4inteaserhub and has puzzled many brain teaser enthusiasts. It features an optical illusion that asks viewers to “find the woman’s husband.”

At first glance, the image shows a cow being walked by a woman. You task is to closley inspect the image and find the face of the woman's husband hidden somewhere in the illustration.

The optical illusion has garnered over 300 likes on Instagram and sparked an engaging discussion in the comments section.