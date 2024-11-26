Brain teaser: Solve this maths puzzle in 20 seconds and prove you’re a mastermind

Maths brain teasers require you to think critically and apply your mathematical knowledge in creative ways. They can range from simple arithmetic problems to more complex challenges that test your logic and problem-solving skills. Maths brain teasers not only sharpen your mind but also make learning maths fun and exciting. Put your maths skills to the test with this quick brain teaser.(Screengrab Facebook/@Lost in Numbers)

Recently, a maths brain teaser posted by @Lost in Numbers on Facebook has taken the internet by storm, sparking a wave of discussions and attempts to solve it.

The brain teaser challenges Facebook users to apply their mathematical skills in a fun and engaging way. It’s simple at first glance, but many are finding it trickier than expected. Can you crack it too?

The brain teaser:

The brain teaser presents an equation that seems simple at first: 11-11×11+11=?.

At first glance, it looks straightforward, but the trick lies in solving it quickly and accurately. It challenges your ability to think outside the box and apply basic mathematical principles.

Think you can solve this? Give it a try and see how fast you can work through it.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

Facebook users are trying to solve the equation in 20 seconds and are sharing their answers in the comment section.

One of the users, Saroj Sangani, commented, “The right answer is -99”.

A second user, Rezina Daniel, commented “121 is the correct answer”.

Another user, George Ramnarain also suggested that the right answer is -99.

Maths brain teasers like this not only test your knowledge but also challenge your quick thinking and problem-solving skills. They’re a fun way to sharpen your mind while tackling tricky puzzles.