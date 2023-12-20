Brain teaser: You’re a true movie buff if you can decode these pics in 10 seconds

Brain teasers are fun to solve, and here is one that will prove particularly amusing for the movie buffs. Shared by Google, this pictorial quiz challenges people to decode the names of a few films released in 2023. Can you guess the name of the film in this brain teaser? (Instagram/@googleindia)

“Let the guessing games begin. These were the top trending movie searches of 2023 - how many can you recognise?” Google India wrote on Instagram and shared a series of visuals. Each slide has a picture that depicts the name of a film.

Do you think you can solve them all?

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 21,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. While most shared answers to the quiz while replying, a few also took the route of hilarity while commenting.

Take a look at what Instagram users posted about this brain teaser:

“Jawaan. Gadar 2. Sardaar Udham Singh. Pathaan. Jailer. Animal. Tiger 3,” wrote an Instagram user. “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” joked another. This is easy,” posted a third. A few also reacted with fire emoticons.

Most searched films in India as per Google Trends:

Each year, Google releases their ‘Year in Search’ list. It is a compilation of the most searched subjects on the search engine - both worldwide and country-wise. One of the categories on this list is movies. According to Google Trends, the most searched films in India in 2023 are Jawan, Gadar 2, Oppenheimer, Adipurush, Pathaan, The Kerala Story, Jailer, Leo, Tiger 3, and Varisu.

How many films have you watched from the list? Did you search these movies on Google too?