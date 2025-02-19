Brain teaser: You'll be the puzzle king of the day if you crack this tricky maths riddle

Brain teasers come in various forms—some test your age-related reasoning, some challenge your perception with optical illusions, and some involve pure logic. However, what grabs the most attention from internet users are maths-based brain teasers. If you love solving such puzzles, we have a fresh challenge for you! A maths brain teaser shared on X stumped users.(X/@allquiz_)

(Also read: Brain teaser: You'll be crowned genius of the day if you solve this tricky maths puzzle in 20 seconds)

A new brain teaser that’s got everyone thinking

A new brain teaser, shared on X by the account All Quiz, is making waves online. The puzzle reads:

"P + P = 11, P + A = 10, A + A = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

The seemingly simple equation has left many users debating over the correct approach and solution. While some claim to have cracked the code instantly, others are struggling to figure out the hidden pattern behind the numbers.

Another puzzle that stumped social media users

This isn’t the first time a maths brain teaser has caught the internet’s attention. Previously, a puzzle shared by the account @brainyquiz_ had social media users scratching their heads. The challenge read:

"98% Can't Solve This: 22 + 4 = 24, 13 + 6 = 16, 80 + 2 = 82, 67 + 9 = ??"

The unusual equations and their unexpected answers left many confused, as they deviated from standard mathematical rules.

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths riddle, you'll be officially titled champ of the day)

Why do maths brain teasers go viral?

Maths puzzles tend to go viral because they offer a mix of curiosity, challenge, and competition. Unlike straightforward arithmetic, these puzzles often rely on hidden patterns, alternative logic, or unconventional rules, making them intriguing to solve.

Additionally, they spark debates in comment sections, with people posting their solutions, arguing over different approaches, and challenging others to do better. The thrill of solving a puzzle before anyone else adds to the excitement, making these teasers perfect for social media engagement.

So, if you enjoy a good mental workout, give these puzzles a try and see if you can crack them before anyone else!