Brand-new Thar crashes through Delhi showroom glass wall minutes after purchase. Video

A newly purchased Mahindra Thar crashed through the glass wall of a showroom in East Delhi on Monday evening around 5 pm. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. A Mahindra Thar broke through a showroom glass in Delhi right after delivery.(Instagram/choudharygyanendra11)

Incident inside the showroom

According to a report by PTI, Pradeep, his 29-year-old wife, Maani Pawar, and Vikas, a showroom salesman, were inside the vehicle when it unexpectedly accelerated. The car was parked on the first floor of the Mahindra outlet and was being prepared for delivery when the mishap occurred.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania told PTI, “On Monday at about 6.08 pm, the medico-legal case of Maani Pawar, resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was received from Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar. On enquiry, it was found Maani and her husband Pradeep purchased one Thar Rox car from a Mahindra showroom situated at Nirman Vihar.”

The vehicle suddenly darted forward, broke through the glass wall, and plunged onto the ground floor.

Take a look here at the clip:

Salesman was demonstrating car features

An officer confirmed that the salesman was explaining the functions of the newly delivered car at the time of the incident. “The lady, her husband and one worker of the showroom Vikas were inside the car. Vikas, the salesman, was explaining the function of the car,” he said.

Despite the dramatic crash, officials reassured that there were no casualties. “No one was injured and no complaint was received from anyone,” Dhania stated.

Video circulates on social media

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms. The clip shows the overturned Thar lying on the ground outside the showroom and the empty frame where the glass wall once stood on the first floor. The footage has drawn widespread attention, with many users expressing both shock and relief that no one was harmed.