Brett Lee shares video of fans on scooter chasing his car for selfie

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 14, 2023 06:38 PM IST

Brett Lee took to Twitter to share the video of two fans chasing his car for a selfie.

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has a huge fan following in India. There is a whole generation of fans that grew up watching the amazing gameplay of this legendary cricketer. And, the craze of his fan was recently captured in a video that the cricketer himself shared. The video shows two men chasing his car during his recent visit to India.

Brett Lee's video of fans chasing his car for a selfie has created a buzz.(Twitter/@BrettLee_58)
Brett Lee's video of fans chasing his car for a selfie has created a buzz.(Twitter/@BrettLee_58)

“India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion. #wearalid boys,” he posted as he shared the video. The clip shows two men on a scooter asking the cricketer for a selfie. Lee in turn is heard urging the men to wear helmets while riding the two wheeler and also telling them to ride the vehicle “aaram se.”

Take a look a the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 9,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Aaram se, Aaram se - you're too good man. Welcome to your second home!” wrote a Twitter user. “Haha they should know the basics.. you ALWAYS put your helmet on while facing Brett Lee!” joked another. “We love you,” commented a third.

