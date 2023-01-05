Home / Trending / Bride chops off her hair during wedding, the reason will melt your heart

Bride chops off her hair during wedding, the reason will melt your heart

Published on Jan 05, 2023 03:35 PM IST

In a heartwarming gesture a bride did something unexpected during her wedding that has stunned many people. Watch the video inside.

Bride chops off her hair during wedding.(Instagram/@theunfilteredcollective)
Bride chops off her hair during wedding.(Instagram/@theunfilteredcollective)
ByVrinda Jain

Every bride and groom wish to do something special for their loved ones on the wedding day. Many of them honour their family members in unimaginable ways. Recently a bride did something similar and won hearts online. In a short clip shared by Instagram user @theunfilteredcollective, you can see a bride moving during the wedding reception.

Later, the bride announces that she will be cutting off her long hair and donating it to cancer patients. In the video, you can see her chopping off her hair. As she cuts them, the family members are moved to tears.

Take a look at the video below:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked more than one lakh times and the number is only increasing. The post also has heartening several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Such a kind thing to do! My niece has donated her hair to locks of love many times!" Another person said, "That determined look she has, what a lovely act to remember loved ones on a special day." A third person added, "I am a cancer survivor and before getting cancer I to always donated my hair now going through cancer you have no idea how much it's needed. You are beautiful inside and out. Thank You."

