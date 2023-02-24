Bride joins dad to dance to Banthan Chali. Watch viral wedding video

A very special video of a dad and his daughter is winning hearts online. The video shows the dad joining his daughter to perform to a song during her wedding. There is a chance that the beautiful video will leave you with a wide smile.

The video was posted on the official Instagram page of Mad Over Thumkas, a wedding choreography company. “Father-Daughter Duo for the WIN,” they wrote while sharing the video. In the next line, they also added, “What better song than Ban than chali to dance with your dad?”

The video opens to show the dad and the daughter on a stage dressed in traditional attire. The duo soon starts their amazing performance to the song Banthan Chali from the film Kurukshetra, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. It is their enthusiastic performance that may leave you saying wow - and that too repeatedly.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and accumulated close to 3.5 million views. Additionally, the clip has gathered tons of likes and comments. Many commented how they absolutely loved the dad’s performance.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Super cool you both are and he is well trained,” posted an Instagram user. “Super dance,” commented another. “Heart touching reel,” expressed a third. “Best duo,” shared a fourth. “Rocking dad,” wrote a fifth.