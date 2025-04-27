Bride-to-be enters haldi ceremony dressed as dinosaur, internet in splits over viral video

A hilarious video of a woman making a grand entrance at her haldi ceremony has gone viral, with the internet absolutely loving her quirky and unexpected choice of attire. The bride-to-be, dressed as a dinosaur, not only surprised her guests but also turned the traditional ceremony into a laughter-filled spectacle. A bride-to-be’s viral haldi ceremony video showed her entering in a dinosaur costume.(Instagram/malkeetshergill)

A quirky twist to a traditional ceremony

The haldi ceremony took an unexpected turn when the woman entered the venue dressed in a full dinosaur costume. The joyful atmosphere was instantly heightened as she danced playfully in the costume, adding an element of surprise and humour to the occasion.

The video, uploaded by Instagram user Malkeet Shergill, was accompanied by the caption, "Kabhi aisa kuch dekha hai?" (Have you ever seen something like this?). The excitement reached its peak when the bride-to-be revealed herself underneath the costume, causing an uproar of laughter and delight among the guests. Even the groom, who seemed caught off guard, was seen laughing and enjoying the humorous surprise his bride-to-be had prepared for everyone.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the hilarious entrance

The video, which has now amassed over 3 million views, has sparked a wide range of reactions from social media users. One user commented, “This is the most hilarious thing I’ve seen all week, love how she embraced the fun of it all!” Another said, “I can’t stop laughing, this is the best way to break the wedding stress.” Many praised the bride-to-be for her creativity and sense of fun, with one commenting, “This is a wedding we all want to attend! What a fantastic way to stand out on your special day.”

Others found themselves amused by the groom’s reaction, with one person writing, “The groom’s expression says it all, he’s loving every moment of it!” Another added, “The groom looked like he wasn’t ready for this, but he surely enjoyed it!”

Several viewers also expressed how refreshing it was to see a couple add such a unique, playful touch to the ceremony. “This is what weddings should be about – joy, laughter, and creating memories,” commented another user.