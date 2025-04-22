Indian bride invites friends to wedding dinner, then asks them to pay 15,000 per person

Guests at a pre-wedding dinner in India were left stunned after the bride asked them to chip in and cover the bill. The incident, shared on Reddit by one of the bride’s friends, has sparked a debate on wedding etiquette and social norms. Guests of the bride were left shocked when she asked them to cover the bill(Representational image)

In her post, the friend explained that the bride-to-be had invited a group of friends to an upscale restaurant as part of the wedding festivities. While it wasn’t a traditional function like a haldi or mehndi, it was presented as a celebratory evening with close friends – until the unexpected request for payment arrived.

According to the friend, guests were expected to chip in around ₹15,000 each to cover the bill. She said the request threw her off as the bride had not made it clear beforehand that guests would be expected to pay.

“A very thoughtless evening”

“Was invited for dinner by friend as a part of her wedding festivities. It was in an upscale restaurant in a posh area. Though it was not one of the traditional wedding events (haldi, mehndi etc), it was part of the functions as a friends' night out event. Non traditional but good,” the friend wrote on Reddit.

The dinner had a set menu of food and drinks. The drinks included “expensive alcohol and many bottles of champagne.” At the end of the dinner, the host asked her friends to split the bill.

In her Reddit post, the friend said she was thrown off by this request as she was not carrying cash, and definitely not such a large amount. In the comments section, she revealed that the amount came up to ₹15,000 per person.

While everyone did end up splitting the bill, the request left many with an unpleasant taste.

“Some people didn't care and had the money, or expected it. Some folks struggled a bit to cough up, others were in shock,” the friend revealed.

She said that thinking about the dinner a few days later, she was rankled by how the evening played out.

“I'm just thinking days later, that if it was just friends getting together, why was it not made clear upfront that payment was expected? And why was there a set menu if we were paying anyway? Why couldn't we just order what we wanted and pay for that?” she questioned.

She ended her post by calling it a “very thoughtless evening” - one she would have chosen not to attend at all if she had known she’d be expected to pay ₹15,000.

Internet reacts

Reddit users were equally shocked by the bride’s request and asked multiple times to confirm that the incident took place in India. The friend confirmed that this happened in India.

“Wow. I’ve never heard of anything like this,” wrote one Reddit user.

“This is so weird. Did you talk to your other friends about it and how they feel? People do usually do a party event night for only friends these days but it’s a part of the wedding festivities. I would totally feel scammed if this were to happen to me,” another said.

Many were shocked at the amount that guests were expected to contribute. “15k per person??? Damn of it was 3k or something it was manageable, 15k per person is criminal,” a user said.