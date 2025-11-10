British police fly to India in hunt for Harshita Brella’s accused killer husband

British police officers have reached India to hunt for Pankaj Lamba, the Indian national accused of murdering his wife Harshita Brella in the UK last year. Photo issued by Northamptonshire Police of Harshita Brella (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Harshita Brella, 24, was found in the boot of a car in Brisbane Road, Ilford, east London, on November 14, 2024. Her husband Pankaj Lamba is the prime suspect in her murder.

Last week, nearly a year after her murder, detectives from the British police flew to India to hunt down the fugitive accused, The Mirror reported.

Harshita Brella murder case

According to the BBC, Harshita was strangled to death on November 10. Her body was driven to Ilford in east London, where it was discovered four days later.

Her family had known for some time that Harshita was facing domestic abuse. "He [Pankaj] was making her life miserable,” her mother told BBC. "She said I will not go back to him. He will kill me."

Harshita and Pankaj, both Indian nationals, married in August 2023 in India and moved to the UK a few months later. Her family claims that Pankaj started abusing her over dowry demands soon afterwards.

Police believe that Pankaj flew back to India soon after murdering his wife. In March 2025, he was caught on camera at a bank in Gurgaon.

What UK police said

“As we remember Harshita Brella on the first anniversary of her death, our thoughts very much remain with her family and all who loved her,” Det Supt Johnny Campbell said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“Northamptonshire Police has provided family liaison support to Harshita’s family throughout the past year and in July, I was privileged to travel to India to meet with family members and return the personal belongings of their much loved and much missed daughter and sister,” Campbell said.