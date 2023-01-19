BTS ‘dances’ to Salman Khan’s Hudd Hudd Dabangg, video goes viral

Following their debut in 2013, South Korean boyband BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, has gained immense popularity worldwide. The band has captivated the hearts and minds of millions not just with their catchy songs but with their flawless choreographies too. That is probably why many BTS fans from India love to add Hindi songs to their dance videos and share edited versions online. Just like this fan-made video that captures BTS members ‘dancing’ to Salman Khan’s Hudd Hudd Dabangg from the film Dabangg.

An Instagram user who goes by the handle @_bangtanarmyyy edited and posted the video with several hashtags, including the name of the band and its members. A text overlay on the video reads “Sync”. The video captures BTS members ‘shaking a leg’ to the hit Hindi song. The Internet was amazed to see how perfectly their dance routine fit with the film’s song.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on November 3, the video has raked up more than 1.7 million views. The share has also prompted people to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Idk why but the edit made me blush ... Like seriously... It’s too good,” posted an individual on Instagram. “Who thought we’d need this crossover,” shared another. “Damn damn damn,” wrote a third. “This is the best bollywood x BTS edit I have ever seen,” expressed a fourth. “Ohh my my it is amazing,” commented a fifth.

