Bull named Party Bus violently attacks woman at rodeo show, throws her in the air twice

Panic ensued during a rodeo in Oregon, USA when a bull escaped its enclosure and ran among the people standing in the concession area. A bull named Party Bus broke free on Saturday night at Sisters Rodeo in the later stages of the bull-riding competition. According to the Sisters Rodeo Association, the bull ran to holding pens, where livestock experts detained it after it jumped over an arena barrier and stormed onto the rodeo grounds. Several ambulances were called to the scene after the bull attack. (X/@weixj8862)

A video of the bull running between people was shared on Instagram. The clip shows how the bull escaped and jumped over the fence where people were standing. Then, after running across a few people, the bull violently attacked a woman and threw her twice in the air. The scary visuals have shocked individuals to the core. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu foresters safely rescue and release leopard lost in Nilgiris. Watch viral video)

Deschutes County sheriff’s Sergeant Joshua Spano said several ambulances were called to the scene after the attack, reported AP.

Watch the video here:

The bull was quickly tamed by cowboys and other rodeo experts, who then guided it back into a pen and out of the crowd. The spokesperson for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Lieutenant Jayson Janes, stated that four people were hurt, one of them was a responding deputy who received minor injuries. Two of those people—including the woman—were taken to a hospital, reported, News24.

The news outlet also informed that the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said that although rodeo is a tremendously fun pastime, there are extremely rare times when it can also offer some risk. They also praised the pickup guys from the arena for quickly restraining the bull. It released a statement thanking the rodeo personnel, arena pickup men, and local first responders for their prompt and professional response, which kept the situation from getting worse.