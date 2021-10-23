Bunny won't let this cat walk straight. Watch this hilarious video

A video of a bunny and a cat is making netizens laugh out loud. The clip captures a hilarious interaction between the two animals. Posted on Reddit, the video may make you giggle too.

The video opens to show the gray-furred bunny walking behind a ginger cat. Then suddenly, the rabbit decides to nestle in between the legs of the feline. The rest of the video shows the cat walking away with the bunny hopping beneath the cat.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Since being uploaded on October 22, the post has garnered over 500 *upvotes.

Netizens reasoned the bunny’s actions saying that it is probably taking shelter under the cat. Others wittily uttered the cat’s inner voice, a few also related it with their own cat and baby.

“That's kind of cute. Rabbits live in constant fear of being hunted by predatory birds, that's why they preferably chill out under tables and chairs. In this case, it found the cat to be a good roof,” wrote a Redditor. “This is exactly what happens when I'm trying to do literally anything in the kitchen and my toddler comes in,” posted another.

“Cat finally getting a taste of its own medicine. I’m always stepping around my cat as it tries to trip me,” expressed a third.

Did this video make you laugh?