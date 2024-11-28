Businessman Sanjay Passi on wife Shalini Passi's overnight fame: 'I am here to serve her'

After her appearance as the quirky and flamboyant socialite in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi has become the talk of the town. The art collector went viral overnight after her appearance on the Netflix reality series with social media labelling her as a "relatable icon." Chairman of Pasco Group, Sanjay Passi was asked how he felt after her wife Shalini Passi became the "national crush"(File)

Appearing on We The Women Asia's forum, Shalini Passi along with husband entrepreneur Sanjay Passi talked to Barkha Dutt about her growing popularity which has now surpassed the show's leading Bollywood Wives.

Entrepreneur Sanjay Passi was asked how he felt after her wife became the "national crush". "It was a surpise for me. Overnight, I could not have imagined, what she has done, it's amazing. I really feel very proud of her," he said.

Dutt asked Sanjay about being known as "Shalini Passi's husband" despite being a successful entrepreneur. His Pasco Group has been described as 'a leading name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India'.

"I feel very proud about it. When people say 'Are you Shalini Passi's husband?', I say 'yes'," he replied, with folded hands.

Take a look at the video here:

However, Shalini did not agree with her husband on the change in their life after her fame. When Dutt asked Shalini how she dealt with her overnight 'stardom', she quickly replied, "I was always a star at home. It's the same."

"So nothing has changed?", she was asked. "For me, it's the same," she said, adding she is the same person she always was.

"Everybody knows me now and I hope I can keep delivering. I hope I can keep following my dreams and make everybody happy, while I am doing it.

What we don't know about Shalini Passi

Sanjay Passi was also asked to reveal the "one thing we don't know about Shalini Passi"

He replied, "I mean she is a queen. What can I say about a queen? I am here to serve her." In a recent interview, Shalini Passi revealed that her husband's family gatecrashed a wedding to see her.

“I was at my friend's sister's wedding when these couple of girls approached me saying, ‘Are you married?’ They went back and told their mom that we found the perfect girl for Sanjay bhaiya. Then in the evening my husband's family came to meet us. It was an arranged marriage but… my husband is my universe," she said. (Also read: Meet Shalini Passi, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' new star, Gauri Khan's BFF, married to India's highest tax-payer)