US TV screens go silent for 30 seconds as Calm ad interrupts Trump’s election night frenzy

Amid the frenzied coverage of the US election results, with Donald Trump projected to defeat Kamala Harris, viewers in the United States saw a unique ad on television: 30 seconds of silence. Calm, the popular sleep and meditation app, aired its commercial offering viewers 30 seconds of silence. US election results: The ad by Calm showed this text on news channels,(X/@cfree94)

"We bought this ad space to give you 30 seconds of silence. Yep, just silence," Calm told viewers in its ad, which featured this text on a blue screen.

The offbeat ad quickly found its way to the internet, as people took pictures of their TV screens and tagged the brand.

Take a look at the viral ad:

“Such a standout ad! Bound to build excellent recall. Shows enormous faith in their own branding to do something like this,” Bengaluru-based X user Heer Shingala said.

Trump claims 'powerful mandate'

Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.