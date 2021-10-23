Home / Trending / Can this dog cross the obstacle course involving bottles and jars? Watch to know
Can this dog cross the obstacle course involving bottles and jars? Watch to know

Shared on Instagram, the video of the dog is super fun to watch.
The image shows a cute dog named Marley.(Instagram/@marleyinnyc)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 10:48 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A video of a dog named Marley meeting an obstacle course involving bottles and jars has left people giggling. Shared on the pooch's own personal Instagram page, the video is a delight to watch.

“Wat da heck iz gary cooking?!?” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the adorable dog coming out of a room to face the obstacle course. For a moment, he pauses to look at it and probably to determine the best way to cross it without knocking over a single item.

Does he succeed? We won't give away anything more, so watch the video to know more:

The post has been shared seven days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 17,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“That face when he looks up at you!” wrote an Instagram user. “He's so careful in making sure nothing is knocked over,” shared another. “Amazing dog,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the dog? Did the clip leave you smiling?

