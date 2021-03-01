'Can we please make Mondays optional?': Sonali Bendre's meme on Instagram is too relatable
As the weekend is about to get over, Bollywood star Sonali Bendre Behl on Sunday shared a funny meme and said 'Can we please make Mondays optional?'
The 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' star took to Instagram to share a funny meme that features her and how she feels when she realises Monday is just a few hours away.
The picture is a collage of two, the first one shows Bendre in a joyous and happy mood as she flashes a million-dollar smile, with a caption that reads, " Me: Enjoying Sunday afternoon (with a smiling emoticon)."
On the other hand, the second one shows her shocked face, and the picture reads, " Me: Realising Monday is only a few hours away. (with a shocking emoticon)."
Adding a pinch of humor in the caption to the post, the 'Sarfarosh' star wrote, "Can we please make Mondays optional? " (along with a pair of eye emoticon and nervous face emoticon)
Scores of fans chimed into the comments section with one writing, "Not only you we all fear Monday....."
Another wrote, "Oohhh beautifully depicted..."
Another one joined in the quirky meme and asserted, "Option to skip it," and added a wink eye emoticon.
