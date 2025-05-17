Can you count exact number of shelves in this image? This optical illusion will test your observation skills

Optical illusions have a unique way of capturing our attention. These brain-teasing puzzles play tricks on our perception, often leaving us second-guessing what we see. From shifting shapes to deceptive designs, optical illusions are more than just fun—they challenge the way our brains process information. If you’re a fan of this mind-bending form of entertainment, then this puzzle shared on Facebook is sure to get you thinking. A Facebook optical illusion left many baffled,(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

The puzzle in question was posted by Facebook user Arshdeep Soni. At first glance, the image appears simple: four grey rectangular shelves stacked vertically. But, as with most optical illusions, things aren’t always as they seem. The question asked is deceptively straightforward: How many shelves are there?

A simple image with a hidden twist

The image shows a neat arrangement of what appears to be four uniform shelves. However, upon closer inspection, viewers quickly become confused. Are there truly four shelves? Or is the image designed to trick the eye into seeing more—or fewer—than there actually are?

That’s the essence of this visual illusion. The shading, angles, and clever placement of the shelf edges can cause your brain to misinterpret what it’s seeing. Some viewers claim they can see five or even six shelves, while others remain convinced there are only four.

Check out the puzzle here:

Why optical illusions continue to fascinate

Optical illusions captivate us by challenging our perception and encouraging us to question what we see. These clever visual tricks reveal just how easily our brains can be fooled, sparking curiosity and fascination across all ages.

A single image, like this one, can quickly go viral—drawing in many users eager to solve the mystery and share their answers. It’s this mix of challenge and community engagement that keeps people coming back for more.

Did you get it right?

So, how many shelves do you see? The beauty of this puzzle lies in the fact that there’s no immediate or obvious answer. It invites you to take a closer look, observe carefully, and rethink your initial impression. Whether you counted four shelves or saw something entirely different, one thing is certain: this optical illusion has done its job in making people look twice.

Have you figured it out yet?