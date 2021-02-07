IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Can you spare a few seconds to watch this sloth make very cute faces for camera?
The image shows a sloth named Jabba.(Instagram/@philadelphiazoo)
The image shows a sloth named Jabba.(Instagram/@philadelphiazoo)
trending

Can you spare a few seconds to watch this sloth make very cute faces for camera?

The video has now prompted people to comment on the cuteness of the animal.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:50 PM IST

Do you like cute animal videos? Do you follow the social media profiles of various zoos for such content? Do you often find yourself smiling after seeing such clips? If you find yourself enthusiastically nodding “Yes” to any or all the questions, then here’s a treat for you. It is a video of a sloth making very cute faces for the camera.

The adorable clip was shared on the official Instagram profile of the Philadelphia Zoo. In the caption, they mentioned that the sloth is named Jabba. “Can you spare 21 seconds to watch Jabba lick a carrot, blink his eyes really big, and then make some very cute faces for the camera? Thank you, he really appreciates it,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip that may make you say “Aww,” repeatedly.

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has gathered more than 34,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many couldn’t stop talking about Jabba’s cuteness.

“Aaaaawwww....zookeepers have the best job in the world,” wrote an Instagram user. “Watched it twice, watching again,” shared another. Indeed it’s a video worth watching in loop.

As for this individual, they expressed, “I love this so much! Sloths are my favorite.”

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram video

Related Stories

The video has reminded many of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose.(Twitter/@ok_girlfriend)
The video has reminded many of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose.(Twitter/@ok_girlfriend)
trending

Video of owl reminds people of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:04 PM IST
“Marilyn Monrowl,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
The image shows a sloth named Jabba.(Instagram/@philadelphiazoo)
The image shows a sloth named Jabba.(Instagram/@philadelphiazoo)
trending

Can you spare a few seconds to watch this sloth make very cute faces for camera?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The video has now prompted people to comment on the cuteness of the animal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Canadian figure skater Elladj Baldé.(Instagram/@elladjbalde)
The image shows Canadian figure skater Elladj Baldé.(Instagram/@elladjbalde)
trending

Figure skater smoothly moonwalks on ice, video leaves people in awe

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:14 PM IST
“I want a longer version of this," wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has reminded many of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose.(Twitter/@ok_girlfriend)
The video has reminded many of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose.(Twitter/@ok_girlfriend)
trending

Video of owl reminds people of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:04 PM IST
“Marilyn Monrowl,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows forest officer Sasmita Lenka from Odisha.(Twitter/@ANI)
The image shows forest officer Sasmita Lenka from Odisha.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Forest officer Sasmita Lenka gets UN's Asia Environmental Enforcement Award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Sasmita Lanka received the award under the 'Gender Leadership and Impact' category for her work in busting pangolin smuggling rackets in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rose Day has also prompted many to share several wishes and posts on Twitter that made the hashtag #roseday to trend on Twitter.(Twitter/@Nikitasinha28)
Rose Day has also prompted many to share several wishes and posts on Twitter that made the hashtag #roseday to trend on Twitter.(Twitter/@Nikitasinha28)
trending

Rose Day 2021: Love is in the air and so are the memes. Seen them yet?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:01 PM IST
If you are looking for some funny memes among all the love-filled posts check out these shares.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the statue of ASP Tinki.(Twitter/@AbhishekYadIPs)
The image shows the statue of ASP Tinki.(Twitter/@AbhishekYadIPs)
trending

Muzaffarnagar Police unveils statue of dog that helped solve 49 cases

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:13 PM IST
People lauded ASP Tinki's bravery in the comments section.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People ride motorbikes through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia.(REUTERS)
People ride motorbikes through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia.(REUTERS)
trending

Indonesian village gets flooded with surreal red water. Here's why

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Pekalongan is a city known for manufacturing batik, a traditional Indonesian method of using wax
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 10,000 lives have been saved under the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme. (representational image)(Unsplash)
More than 10,000 lives have been saved under the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme. (representational image)(Unsplash)
trending

'Farishtey Dilli Ke': Good samaritans save over 10,000 lives, tweets Delhi CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The scheme, launched in October 2019, encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauthier also noticed he was missing one of his two wireless earbuds, which he said typically uses as he falls asleep.(Facebook/@Bradford Gauthier)
Gauthier also noticed he was missing one of his two wireless earbuds, which he said typically uses as he falls asleep.(Facebook/@Bradford Gauthier)
trending

Man swallows earbud while sleeping, cautions others not to do so

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Bradford Gauthier's son suggested that perhaps his father had swallowed the earbud, which is exactly what an X-ray at a local emergency clinic revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The novel, and rather odd, method also allows individuals to contribute to the shelter animals.(Facebook/@Lexington Humane Society)
The novel, and rather odd, method also allows individuals to contribute to the shelter animals.(Facebook/@Lexington Humane Society)
trending

US shelter is letting cats poop on your ex’s name this Valentine’s Day

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:58 AM IST
“Flame fizzled out? Catfished? Dumped? Our adoptable kitties have your back and will dump all over your ex,” reads a part of the post by the society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
india news

Narrow escape: RPF saves disabled man trying to board running train

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:21 PM IST
The 28-second clip — which went viral on social media — showed the man was trying to board the running train while a fellow passenger was helping him to get inside the compartment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the handcuffs returned after 60 years.(Twitter/@LAPDHQ)
The image shows the handcuffs returned after 60 years.(Twitter/@LAPDHQ)
trending

Grandpa returns stolen handcuffs to police after 60 years due to this reason

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
“What a lovely man,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to LAPD's post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a fluffy cat named Smoothie.(Instagram/@instagram)
The image shows a fluffy cat named Smoothie.(Instagram/@instagram)
trending

Cat shows how to get plenty of exercise while staying indoors. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:59 PM IST
The cat shown in the video is a 6-year-old British longhair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two elephants named Lima Lima and Murera.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
The image shows two elephants named Lima Lima and Murera.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
trending

Elephants ‘teach’ people how to take dust bath correctly. Seen the clip yet?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Sheldrick Wildlife took to their official Twitter profile to share the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from the now-viral video.(Twitter/@jmgvostpt)
The image is taken from the now-viral video.(Twitter/@jmgvostpt)
trending

Watch: Vibing cat video gets a Bernie Sanders’ meme twist. That’s not all

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Since being shared, the video has gathered over 12.8 million views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP