Can you spot three bananas hidden among the sea of Minions in this picture?

Illustrator Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, often shares intriguing puzzles on his social media handles and challenges people to find particular objects. Case in point, his latest seek-and-find image. The image has three bananas hidden among the sea of Minions. Can you spot them all?

The artist created the puzzle and posted it on his Instagram page. "Can You find 3 BANANAS among the Minions?" he wrote. The sketch that shows several Minions has three bananas hidden in plain sight.

The illustrator shared that it is his first 'Seek-and-Find picture with already existing characters' and that he got inspired after watching the Minions: The Rise of Gru film last week. Gergely Dudás also shared that it took him three to four days to complete the sketch.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has racked up over 1,900 likes and varied comments.

"Found two bananas," shared an individual. "The third one was sneaky!" posted another. "Got them!" commented a third. "Found all three," wrote a fourth Instagram user.

If you are still scratching your head, then this image might help. The bananas are highlighted in the picture.

The image shows three bananas highlighted among the sea of Minions. (Instagram/@thedudolf)

Were you able to spot all the bananas in the image? How long did it take for you to spot them all?