Can you spot three cats hidden among penguins in this viral brain teaser?

Brain teasers have become quite popular in recent years owing to their fun and entertaining quotient. And the satisfaction of solving them is unmatched. Isn’t it? Recently, a digital artist posted a fun brain teaser online, and it has since left many baffled but thoroughly entertained. The viral brain teaser shows a waddle of penguins and three cats are hidden among them. What’s more, the cats are the same colour as the penguins.

“Can you find three cats among the penguins?” wrote Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, while sharing an intriguing brain teaser on Facebook. The brain teaser features a waddle of penguins, with some sporting colourful scarves, vibrant caps and hats. One is even wearing sunglasses. If you look closely, you will even see a few snowmen. But there’s more. Three cheerful cats are hidden in plain sight and are the same colour as penguins. So, are you ready to spot them quickly?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Since being posted on January 30, the post has received more than 1,700 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the post’s comments section:

“Love the various hats and scarves, the penguins who found love, the one with sunglasss, and the two happy, dancing or celebrating ones. All so cute! Found two of the kitties so far. I hear the other one meowing…,” wrote a Facebook user. Another shared, “I found one immediately, the other two were a bit harder, but found them under a minute too.” “Yes,even with my ‘old eyes’,” posted a third. “That was a fun one. Love the personality of those penguins!” commented a fourth.

If you haven’t found the cats hidden among penguins in this brain teaser yet, here’s a hint: A cat is at the bottom of the picture. For those who are still looking for cats in the viral brain teaser, the below image will help.

This image highlights three cats hidden in this viral brain teaser. (Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

Earlier, business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared a baffling brain teaser and challenged his followers to spot a cat in just ten seconds. While many spotted the cat in less than five seconds, others took a little more time to find the furry animal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail