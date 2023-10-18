Can you unmask the sneaky thief in this Halloween-themed brain teaser?

Halloween season is just around the corner and it is the perfect time for playful tricks and delightful treats, and we've got just the trick up our sleeves for you. Boo! Someone stole your candy pouch

This Halloween-themed brain teaser promises to captivate your imagination, unveiling hidden secrets that are both whimsical and spine-tingling, echoing the very essence of the season.

At first glance, you might think you've stumbled upon a typical Halloween scene, complete with costumed revelers enjoying the festivities. But, if you dare to look closer, you'll soon realize that a mischievous intruder lurks among the partygoers.

Try to find the thief

This image captures the essence of a Halloween bash, where attendees have donned a myriad of costumes. But beware, for the stealthy interloper is no ordinary burglar in the traditional black-and-white attire, clutching a money sack as you might find in a costume store.

ALSO READ| ‘UFO at SFO’ or a 'glitch in the matrix'? San Francisco's ‘planeception’ stumps netizens

Instead of the clichéd burglar outfit, what you'll find is a cunning wrongdoer amidst the Halloween merrymakers, discreetly filching something precious. Can you rise to the challenge and pinpoint their elusive presence?

Don't let the innocent revelers distract you, for your keen eye must swiftly detect the clandestine activities taking place. And if you find yourself puzzled.

Here's a hint: focus your attention on the partygoers' hands, for therein lies a clue that will lead you to the elusive culprit.

Do you need the answer now?

Take a moment to closely examine the entire picture, focusing on the intricate details, from the eerie decorations to the costumed youngsters. Keep a keen eye out for anything unusual or out of place. The mischievous thief may possess distinctive features that set them apart from the other characters.

Shift your gaze towards the center of the image, where the clues are waiting to be uncovered. Did you manage to spot the elusive thief within a mere 15 seconds?

If the answer is no, don't worry; we've got the solution for you right below.

Sneaky thief unveiled

Halloween-themed optical illusions add an extra layer of mystery and excitement to the holiday, challenging your observational skills and your knack for identifying the unexpected.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!