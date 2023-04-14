Cashier’s typing speed while making bills stuns people

Do you regularly use social media? Then you may have come across random videos that leave people stunned. This video of a cashier at a pharmacy is one such video. The clip shows how fast the man types while making bills. Chances are, the clip will leave you impressed. Cahier's typing speed impresses people.(Twitter/@cctvidiots)

“This receptionist at a busy pharmacy in India,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows the man preparing a bill for medicines purchased by a customer. And he does so with incredible speed.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being tweeted, the video has received more than 4.6 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated close to 18,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also took the route of hilarity while showing their reactions to the clip.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “I can also do this. I'll just be pressing keys randomly and record myself,” shared another. “Typing fast always reminds me of playing piano,” commented a third.