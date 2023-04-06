Ex-cashier held in 7.14-cr coop society scam

The vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a former cashier, Harpreet Singh of Karnana village, Banga, in a multi-crore misappropriation case amounting to ₹ 7.14 crore in Karnana Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited. The vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a former cashier, Harpreet Singh of Karnana village, Banga, in a multi-crore misappropriation case amounting to ₹ 7.14 crore in Karnana Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

Absconding since seven months, he was arrested by the VB when he surrendered before the competent court in SBS Nagar on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

A VB spokesperson said during a surprise checking by the technical team of the VB, it was found that the FDRs deposited and loans taken by the society members from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020 were embezzled to the tune of ₹ 7.14 crore. Besides, it was found that the accused had made discrepancies of ₹ 36.36 crore.

He said in this regard, the VB had registered an embezzlement case against seven employees/members of the said society under Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 468, 471, 477-A, 120-B of the IPC and Sections 13(1)A and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the case, accused former secretary Inderjit Dhir, cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Ravinder Singh and Kamalit Singh (all members and residents of Karnana village) have been booked.