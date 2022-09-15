Cat ‘asks’ if he is alone in the room. Watch adorable pet video

If you are someone who has cats of their own or has seen how they behave, you probably have a fair idea about the fact that they will do exactly as they please. And some of these little felines are often quite talkative, and will go the distance to make sure that their thoughts are heard. And in this video that has recently been posted on Instagram, one gets to see how a cat is not only quite talkative but has some important questions to ‘ask’ as well!

As it turns out, or at least that is what has been made out of this cat video, the cat seems to be feeling quite lonely. The questions that this cat has to ‘ask’ have been written in the caption of the cat video for better understanding, “Herro? Is anyone around? Am I alone?” it reads. This cat’s name happens to be George Rufus, and this video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to his brother named Kumatron the Shiba.

Shared on August 15, this video has received over 2.95 lakh likes on it so far. It has also received various appreciative comments.

“Is this for real?” asked a person in the comments section of this video, accompanied by emojis of laughing faces with tears in their eyes. “No, you’re not alone! Can’t you see the person recording you? Too cute,” noted another individual. “Lol love it,” shared a third.