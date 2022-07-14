Cat calls his dog ‘brother’ for comfort. Watch adorable video

There is a perception that cats and dogs are antagonists. While it may be common to see both the animals being hostile towards each other, there are also some who get along very well as they stay in the same home. It is heart-warming to watch videos that showcase the friendship and bonding between a cat and a dog. A case in point is this video posted on Instagram that shows a cat calling a dog for comfort. The video may make you go aww as it is so adorable.

The video was posted on the Instagram page jun_yong_nom on June 18 and it has received more than 6.2 million views. “How my cat calls his doggo brother for comfort,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a cat saying meow to call his dog ‘brother’. Then the dog comes and starts licking the cat’s face and cuddling with him. “Somethings never change. The bond and the trust,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than six lakh likes and several comments.

“Very heart-warming, it just put a smile on my bad day, thanks,” commented an Instagram user. “Actually, it’s true the bonding with cat and dog inseparable.... Hmm too complicated to understand,” wrote another. “That is awesome, feel the love,” said a third.