Cat chooses little girl as favourite human of household in viral Reddit video

“That cat is head over heels in love with her! The love of a cat is so special!” says a Redditor in the comments section of a particular cat video that has been going viral on it of late. And it will become very clear to you why this comment has become the top comment under this once you watch it for yourself. The video was shared on the subReddit named r/cats which has over 3.9 million members. The video was shared with a descriptive caption that helps users get more context as to what can be seen happening in this adorable cat video. “When the cat decides who her favourite in the household is,” it reads.

There is a good chance that this video will not only make you want to keep watching it over and over again but also say ‘aww,’ as you do. The video opens to show a sweet little girl sitting on a bed with her pet cat cuddling up and snuggling close to her throughout it. There even comes a point in this video where she lifts the little munchkin up and places her a little farther away. But in vain because the cat simply makes her way back to her beloved human.

Watch the video right here:

Posted around 23 hours ago, this video has almost 49,500 upvotes on it so far.

“Looks like you are the chosen one, lucky you,” commented an individual. “Cats certainly are special little creatures,” posted another. “Accept your fate, lucky child,” shared a third.