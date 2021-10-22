Home / Trending / Cat finds its way out of a tight spot, viral video gets over 12 million views
Cat finds its way out of a tight spot, viral video gets over 12 million views

The viral video captures the antics of a very cute cat named Morae.
The video of the cat has prompted people to post varied reactions.(Instagram/@morae_2020)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 05:51 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

If you are a cat parent or are someone who loves watching different videos featuring these furry creatures, then you may be aware that they can squeeze through extremely tiny spaces with ease. That is what showcased in this video shared by Instagram.

Originally posted on the Instagram page of the cat, the video went viral with over 12 million views after being re-posted on the official page of the photo-and-video sharing site.

“The great escape. On today’s #WeeklyFluff we are squeezing into the weekend with Morae (@morae_2020), a 1-year-old British shorthair cat who is finding his way out of a tight spot,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, besides gaining millions of views, also prompted people to post various comments. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons.

“Cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. “How sweet,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

