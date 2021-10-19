Home / Trending / Cat gently calls human to make her scratch its head. Watch sweet video
trending

Cat gently calls human to make her scratch its head. Watch sweet video

The sweet video may make your day brighter.
The video of the cat makes for a sweet watch.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Whether you’re a cat parent or someone who just generally enjoys watching videos of adorable kitties, you probably already know how much cats love letting their humans know what they want. This video is a fine inclusion to that list. It showcases a feline asking its human for some scratching. There is a chance that the video will make you giggle and also leave you with happy.

The video opens to show the cat sitting on a couch next to its human. Within moments, the cat – very gently – taps on the hand of the woman using its paw. In response, she scratches its head. The rest of the video captures more of this delightful exchange between the human and her furry baby.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it make your day a little brighter?

