Cat gets jealous, gives death stare when human takes kitten out to play

Just like some of us, our cats too, love to be the centre of attention. It can be a very scary thought for them to even think that they will have to share the attention they think they deserve with anybody else, let alone, yet another cat! This kitty shows just that.

The feline has taken over Instagram after a video shows it giving someone a death stare while sitting on a window pane. What must have happened to warrant this kind of a stare you may ask? Well, the cat is extremely angry and perhaps a little jealous that a kitten, who it thinks of as ‘the kid’, has triumphed in getting more attention than the older cat itself.

The video shows the kitten blissfully lying on the green grass of the lawn, soaking in the golden rays of the sun. Soon, the camera pans to the right where we can see the senior cat looking straight out of the window and staring as if right into its human’s soul!

The background music used is a distorted version of Queen's ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ - making the senior cat's complaint with its human all the more believable and real.

Watch the video of this very adorably jealous cat right here:

“Haha this is so funny,” said an Instagram user followed by an emoji of a cat crying tears of joy. “His face is priceless!” they added.

“Catjuring,” laughed another with a pun that draws a reference to the movie ‘Conjuring’.

After feeling betrayed, how capable of angry scratches do you think this senior cat is?

