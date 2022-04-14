Cat gets super excited while trying to reach a bowl of food. Watch

There are many who can’t control their excitement when they come across food that they love to eat. Seems like this cat belongs to the same category too or at least that is what this video posted on Reddit suggests. The clip shows how the kitty reacts while trying to reach a bowl of food.

“Did someone say late night snacks???” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a grey furred cat standing in front of a bowl filled with food. Another black and white coat kitty is also seen standing apart with its back towards the other cat while looking at a door. Within moments, an orange furred kitty comes running through the door. The excited animal at first collides with the black and white cat but without stopping continues its journey towards the bowl. It then reaches its destination but then this happens.

We won’t give away everything that the video shows, so take a look:

The clip has been posted about five hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 4,100 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments.

“I love how the silver tabby was absolutely unperturbed by our gorgeous orange friend careening into him. He’s obviously used to his condition as well as his excitement when food is involved. He just jumped nimbly over him and calmly looked back to watch the chaos unfold,” wrote a Reddit user. “Incoming! Coming in hot!” expressed another. “Nice slide tackle orange one! Would you be interested in a football scholarship?” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?