Cat hits the gym, does crunches like a pro. Watch

A viral video that shows a cat doing crunches at a gym has sparked laughter among netizens. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @buitengebieden. Since being posted, it has gone viral. (Also Read: Cat turns into trainer for its human. Watch) Picture of the cat exercising at the gym. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The nine-second clip opens to show the cat at the gym. Then it goes to lie down on a mat and starts doing crunches like a pro. It's almost as if the kitty is trying to build its body and become strong.

Watch the video of the cat doing crunches here:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 3.4 million times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this bodybuilder kitty:

An individual wrote, "Just the motivation I needed to hit the gym."

A second added, "Will do the same tomorrow morning at the gym, let's go!"

"How in the world did he learn that," expressed a third.

A fourth said, “Lol this feline is doing way better than any of us. What a cute chonk!”

What are your thoughts on this video?