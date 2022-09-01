Home / Trending / Cat instantly puts its paws around dog after getting a hug from the pooch. Watch

Cat instantly puts its paws around dog after getting a hug from the pooch. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 01, 2022 08:14 PM IST

The video of the cat and the dog hugging each other was posted on Reddit.

The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the cat and the dog hugging each other.(Screengrab)
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the cat and the dog hugging each other.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

How would a cat react if a dog decides to give it a hug? There can only be two results in that situation. Either the cat will show its displeasure and smack the dog or it will hug the pooch back. The latter is captured in this wonderful video and it is winning people’s hearts. The video shows a cat putting its paws around a dog after getting a hug from the pooch.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video left people happy after being re-shared on Reddit. “A bond that's one of a kind!” shared with this caption, the clip is simply delightful to watch. The wonderful video opens with a cat and a dog sitting face to face. Within moments, the pooch moves towards the kitty and gives it a hug. Almost instantly, the cat reacts by hugging the dog back. The video ends with the duo embracing each other.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered over 2,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The sweet post has also gathered various comments.

“Goldens were given to us so we know what devotion and loyalty mean. I wish more people had golden retriever attitude,” wrote a Reddit user. Another individual expressed their reactions through heart emoticons. “Aww,” posted a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video cat reddit video + 1 more
viral video cat reddit video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out