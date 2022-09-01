Cat instantly puts its paws around dog after getting a hug from the pooch. Watch

How would a cat react if a dog decides to give it a hug? There can only be two results in that situation. Either the cat will show its displeasure and smack the dog or it will hug the pooch back. The latter is captured in this wonderful video and it is winning people’s hearts. The video shows a cat putting its paws around a dog after getting a hug from the pooch.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video left people happy after being re-shared on Reddit. “A bond that's one of a kind!” shared with this caption, the clip is simply delightful to watch. The wonderful video opens with a cat and a dog sitting face to face. Within moments, the pooch moves towards the kitty and gives it a hug. Almost instantly, the cat reacts by hugging the dog back. The video ends with the duo embracing each other.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered over 2,800 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The sweet post has also gathered various comments.

“Goldens were given to us so we know what devotion and loyalty mean. I wish more people had golden retriever attitude,” wrote a Reddit user. Another individual expressed their reactions through heart emoticons. “Aww,” posted a third.