Cat rides motorcycle with human while wearing a tiny helmet. Watch

“Cool cat,” or “this is awesome,” are some of the many things that you may be inclined to say after watching this video of a kitty going on an adventure with its human. It is one of those videos that will not only leave you intrigued but also make you smile. It is a clip that shows a cat riding motorcycle with its human and that too while wearing a very cute tiny helmet.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on Instagram. The video opens to show a bike parked at the side of a road. What is interesting is that a cat, wearing a helmet, is also seen comfortably sitting on top of the bike. That, however, is not everything that the video shows. The clip also captures the kitten riding the bike with its human.

Though shared without any caption, the video is absolutely entertaining to watch. Take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Omg this is the coolest cat,” wrote an Instagram user. “How cool!!” posted another. “Such a good kitty,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

