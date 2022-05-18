Home / Trending / Cat rocking sleeping dog’s cradle is a video you didn’t know you needed to see
Cat rocking sleeping dog’s cradle is a video you didn’t know you needed to see

The video of the cat rocking the dog to sleep was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the cat rocking the dog.(Instagram/@meowed)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the cat rocking the dog.(Instagram/@meowed)
Published on May 18, 2022 08:22 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos that showcase cats or dogs or both the animals together often act as a stress reliever for many. Hence, people also love seeing these videos that show different antics of these pet babies. These are also the videos that have the power to go viral. Just like this wonderful clip that shows a cat rocking a dog to sleep.

The video is shared on the Instagram page meowed. This is a page that filled with videos that show different activities of the wonderful cattos. This particular video is posted with a funny caption. “You are doing great cato ... keep going,” it reads. Though it is unclear when or where the video was first captured, it has now won people’s hearts. There is a possibility that it will have the same effect on you too.

The video opens to show a dog lying on a rocker that is usually used to put a baby to sleep. A cat is seen standing beside it and rocking it while using one of its front paws. It is the gentle way the kitty rocks the pooch that makes this video a wonderful watch.

Take a look at the clip and don't miss the cat's expression at the end:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Keep doing it, I'll share my chicken with you,” joked another. A few also reacted to the video using heart or laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

