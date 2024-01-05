Cat rushes to save dog from coyotes, chases them away. Watch

A cat is being hailed as a hero after a video of her saving a dog was shared online. The clip shows how the cat rushes to save her dog friend from being attacked by two coyotes. The image shows a cat rushing to save a dog from coyotes. (Facebook/@Freedom Dog Spa)

The video, captured on CCTV, was shared on the Facebook page Freedom Dog Spa. “Our animals are amazing! This is our client Oakley! She was let out to potty and was attacked by coyotes! Binx the very very brave cat came to the rescue! Watch as Binx scares them off to save her dog sister! Oakley is home and recovering. Amazing!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the dog going out in an open field. Within moments, a coyote comes out of nowhere and pins the dog to the ground. Almost instantly, the cat enters the scene and starts running towards the pooch. In the meantime, another coyote joins the scene. The video ends with the kitty chasing away the animals to save the pooch.

Though the cat’s intervention saved the dog’s life and gave it enough time to run away, it was still badly injured from the attack, reports Fox 59. Thankfully, the dog recovered completely after her human took her to a veterinary hospital where she got stitched up and a splint was put in her leg.

“It was inspiring to see just our little outdoor cat just jump at two coyotes that were attacking this little dog who she loves and run them off,” the dog’s owner Lane Dyer told the outlet.

Take a look at this video that captures the cat’s bravery:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has collected close to 2,000 views. The share has also accumulated several comments from people.

How did Facebook users react to this cat video?

“Omg! That is crazy! I thought the cat was a bigger dog! How bad did Oakley get hurt?” wrote a Facebook user. “This is crazy,” added another. A few prayed for the dog’s quick recovery.