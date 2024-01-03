Hawk swoops down to hunt cat but fails to catch it. Here's what happened
A video of a hawk's failed attempt to hunt a cat has gone viral. The clip shows how the bird faces something unexpected when it tries to scoop up the kitty.
A video showing a moment between a predator and a prey was shared on social media. The clip captures a hawk swooping down to hunt a kitten. However, the bird’s plan fails when it realises that the kitty is not out in the open but is protected by a car’s windshield.
The now-viral video opens to show a cat sitting on a car’s dashboard. However, at first glance, it may look like the kitty is not sitting inside but outside on the vehicle’s bonnet. Within moments, the hawk comes down to scoop up the kitty.
As the video progresses, the bird is seen trying to figure out why it is unable to reach its prey. The video ends with the hawk resuming its position for some time before flying away.
Take a look at this video of the hawk and the cat:
The video is being shared by many across varied social media platforms and made its way onto Instagram. It prompted varied comments from people. While some were surprised to see the video, a few condemned the person recording the scene.
“Stop it now, you are terrifying the kitten,” wrote an Instagram user. “I would turn the windshield wiper on,” added another. “If there was no windshield, the cat would have been airborne by now,” joined a third. “There’s a force field protecting this cat the falcon said,” wrote a fourth.