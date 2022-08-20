Cat shows ‘incredible skills’ while fighting with a piece of paper. Watch adorably funny video

Are you looking for a cat video that may leave you happy? Are you looking for a kitty clip that you may end up watching more than once? If your answers to the above questions are yes and yes, then here is a video that may leave you smiling. This video shows a cat fighting with a piece of paper.

Though it’s unknown when or where the video was first posted, since being shared on Reddit it has won people over. The clip is shared with a caption that reads, “Fighting paper.” The video opens to show a cat looking at a crumbled paper piece. It is how the cat ‘attacks’ it which has left people chuckling.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 23 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 11,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered several comments.

“The enemy can't predict your next move if you don't even know your next move either,” posted a Reddit user. “I was going to say it's doing some boxing moves there lmao,” shared another. “I love how the kid in the background is just used to this and the cat is like ‘STAY CALM! I’LL PROTECT YOU! IT’S OK SMALL HUMAN! GO ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS!’,” expressed a third. “Due to the abrupt, sharp corners on a piece of paper, a cat's radar has a hard time getting a solid lock on its target. If this happens, a cat will bob and weave its head around to paint the target with more radar waves. Once a full lock has been achieved, the cat strikes,” wrote a fourth.