Cat stares at human before knocking off flower pot kept on top of a shelf. Watch

Cats are known for doing whatever they want and whenever they want it. There are times when they indulge in all sorts of mischief and that too in front of their pet parents. Just like this cat did and knocked off a flower pot. Shared on Reddit, the video may leave you laughing out loud.

“The eye contact,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the cat sitting on top of a shelf with a flower pot kept beside it. At first, the kitty keeps on staring at the human. Soon after, it pushes off the pot with its paw. As the video ends, the kitten walks away without a care in the world.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared 14 hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 8,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many pet parents also joined in to share their stories.

“I feel lucky I’ve managed to avoid the ‘throws stuff off shelves’ type of cat my entire life. My mom had a boy who would do that, he was scary smart and had a great sense of humor, and knocked stuff over 100% on purpose to make a point. I miss him but I’m glad he wasn’t in my home,” posted a Reddit user. “No remorse,” expressed another. “It was in his way,” commented a third. “Grew up with this with cats lol. Now I have a dog that crashes into everything like a kid trying to play a racing video game,” wrote a fourth.