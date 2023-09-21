Cat steals packet of chicken from supermarket to feed her kittens. Watch

A mother's love knows no bounds, and a video that amplifies this popular saying has been doing the rounds on social media for quite a few days now. Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the video shows what a cat mom did to feed her kittens. The video is touching and might make you emotional. Mama cat stole this packet of chicken from a supermarket to feed her hungry kittens. (X/@catshouldnt)

“A Turkish cat. She’s stolen a chicken bag from the supermarket called a101 and took it to her babies to feed them,” reads the caption shared alongside the video posted on X.

The now-viral video shows a cat laboriously dragging a large orange-coloured packet of chicken across the road. She takes breaks in between, seemingly finding it difficult to carry it in one go. The video then transitions to show the mama cat with her kittens. The cat stole the packet from the supermarket to feed her kittens. Adorable, isn’t it?

Watch this video of a cat stealing chicken to feed her babies here:

The video, shared on September 14, has accumulated over 14.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this cat video:

“This is so cute. Mother of the year award,” posted an individual.

Another added, “She really had to work and you could tell it was heavy for her. Strong mama!”

“A hard working mother,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “That’s what us mums do. We feed our kids.”

“What a strong and independent mama,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video?

Earlier, a video of a cat stealing food from a man’s plate went viral online. The video shows the man enjoying his food while the cat stares at him. Within moments, the kitty places one of its paws on the human’s hand gently. It then showed affection by touching the man's forehead with its own head. But things took a sneaky turn when the furry creature swiped some food.

