Man goes around telling cats he got married, captures their reactions

People who love animals often interact with them in different ways. While some feed the animals, others stop to greet them on the road. As for this man, he went around his neighbourhood to tell his friends that he got married. And his friends are adorable cats. A video posted on Reddit shows how each kitty reacts to the man sharing his happy news. The image shows a man showing his wedding ring to a cat. (Reddit/@Catluminati)

“Telling my friends I got married,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens with the man showing his ring to a cat and saying, “I got married.” To which the cat comes near him. The man then asks for a boop from the kitty, and the sweet creature gives him one.

Do you think that the heartwarming video ends here? No, it goes on to show the man sharing the news with several other kitties and their reactions too. While some meow at him in response, a few completely ignore his existence. Some cats also come near the man to get pets from him.

Take a look at this sweet video of the man’s interaction with cats:

The video was posted some six hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2,400 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. From congratulating the man to saying how the video left them smiling, people posted numerous comments.

Also Read: Cat politely asks human to put down phone and pet it

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this video:

“This is so sweet! Congrats,” posted a Reddit user. “Congrats cat whisperer! So happy for you! Also love the ring,” joined another. “MEOW. I mean congrats. Best wishes for eternal peace and happiness,” added a third.

“This is the most wholesome thing I've seen today. I love it! Congrats!” shared a fourth. “You're one of my favourite Internet strangers. I want to walk around your neighbourhood petting cats with you,” wrote a fifth.